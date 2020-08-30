TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
Issued by National Weather Service Brownsville TX
1055 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...
Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...
Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...
Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City
LA out 20 NM...
Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...
Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...
Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from
20 to 60 NM...
At 1051 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were
located along a line extending from NEAR West Cameron 45 to NEAR West
Cameron 398, moving east at 20 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until these storms pass.
LAT...LON 2832 9173 2853 9242 2862 9295 2876 9331
2869 9366 2969 9367 2953 9232 2953 9194
2948 9182 2952 9177 2949 9151 2825 9133
