TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
HURRICANE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
508 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Hurricane Watch, hurricane conditions are possible in
the watch area.
* WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60
NM.
* WHEN...Marine conditions are expected to deteriorate through
the day on Wednesday, and continue until slow improvement begins
on Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas
which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely
reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate
further.
_____
