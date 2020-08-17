TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 445 AM CDT.

* At 337 AM CDT, a gust front leading a line of strong thunderstorms

was located along a line extending from 9 nm northwest of High

Island 22 to near West Bay to 28 nm northwest of Surfside Jetty,

moving south at 30 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots.

SOURCE...Radar and Buoy observations.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Galveston A8, Heald Bank, Tabs Buoy B, Galveston Bay Entrance,

Galveston Bay, Galveston 424, Burnet Bay, Offatts Bayou, Galveston

221, Galveston Pier 21, Trinity Bay, Galveston 282, High Island

157, Galveston Causeway, Mitchell Bay, High Island 63, High Island

A179, Surfside Jetty, Bastrop Bay and Christmas Bay.

This warning also includes the following channel lights...

Freeport Entrance Lighted Buoy 4...

Freeport Entrance Lighted Buoy 1...

Houston Ship Channel Light 45...

Baytown Marina Channel Light 17...

Houston Ship Channel Light 55...

Freeport Entrance Light 10...

Galveston Channel Lighted Buoy 1...

Houston Ship Channel Light 37...

Freeport Harbor Light 20 and

Houston Ship Channel Light 88.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

