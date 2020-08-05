TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Sabine Lake...

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 600 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 nm northeast of Port Arthur to 18 nm north of The

Mouth Of The Sabine River to 19 nm north of West Cameron 45, moving

south at 20 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Port Arthur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Sabine Lake...

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 600 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 nm northeast of Port Arthur to 18 nm north of The

Mouth Of The Sabine River to 19 nm north of West Cameron 45, moving

south at 20 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Port Arthur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather