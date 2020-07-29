TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

422 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

At 421 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a cluster of strong

thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These

thunderstorms were located 19 nm south of Malaquite Beach, or 33 nm

north of Port Mansfield, moving north at 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2724 9737 2720 9739 2690 9739 2692 9738

2690 9737 2724 9736 2722 9701 2717 9698

2713 9699 2681 9738 2683 9737 2684 9739

2711 9746 2712 9746 2725 9743 2725 9742

2723 9743 2724 9742

