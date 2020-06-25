TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
248 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30
knots and seas 5 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20
NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to
60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to midnight CDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
