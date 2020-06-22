TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020
SPECIAL MARINE WARNING
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60
NM...
* Until 530 AM CDT.
* At 432 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 55 nm east of Boca
Chica Beach, or 58 nm east of South Padre Island, moving north at
30 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are
expected.
Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.
Wind gusts 34 knots or greater, small hail, high waves, dangerous
lightning, and heavy rain are possible with this storm.
Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the
open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded
metal objects.
