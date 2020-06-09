TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

149 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 knots.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

