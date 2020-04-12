TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
322 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots
expected through mid-morning, becoming west 20 to 25 knots late
morning through the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional
seas up to 9 feet. Bays will become choppy to occasionally
rough.
* WHERE...Bays and Gulf waters of Middle Texas coast out to 60
NM.
* WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and increased seas will
result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
