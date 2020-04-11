TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
335 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out
20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out
20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to
Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
5 to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal
City LA from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High
Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City
to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
