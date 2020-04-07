TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

524 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one

half mile.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning with rapid improvement after

8 am.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather