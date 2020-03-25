TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

219 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

...PATCHY FOG EXPECTED ALONG THE BAYS AND NEARSHORE WATERS

THROUGH MID MORNING...

Patchy dense fog has developed over the bays and nearshore waters

early this morning. Visibilities will generally range from 1 to 3

nautical miles, with patchy dense fog of 1 nautical mile or less

at times.

Mariners over the Bay Waters and over the Nearshore Coastal

Waters within 20 nautical miles offshore are urged to prepare for

rapidly changing visibilities.

