TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

316 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one Mile or less at

times.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM and Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA

out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one Quarter to one

miles at times early Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay and Coastal

waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA

out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

