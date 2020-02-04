TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

318 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

6 to 10 feet. Choppy to rough bay waters.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and the coastal waters from High Island

to the Matagorda Ship Channel from the coast out to 60 nautical

miles.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

