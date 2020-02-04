TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
318 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
6 to 10 feet. Choppy to rough bay waters.
* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and the coastal waters from High Island
to the Matagorda Ship Channel from the coast out to 60 nautical
miles.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
