TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

349 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with occasional gusts to 34

knots and seas 7 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Now through 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with occasional gusts to 34

knots and seas 7 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Now through 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM

CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 knots and

seas 6 to 8 feet expected. Bays choppy to occasionally rough.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas,

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor, Coastal

waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Coastal

waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM

CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 knots and

seas 6 to 8 feet expected. Bays choppy to occasionally rough.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas,

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor, Coastal

waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Coastal

waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM

CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 knots and

seas 6 to 8 feet expected. Bays choppy to occasionally rough.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas,

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor, Coastal

waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Coastal

waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM

CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 knots and

seas 6 to 8 feet expected. Bays choppy to occasionally rough.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas,

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor, Coastal

waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Coastal

waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather