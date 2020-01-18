TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

406 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to as low as a mile or under. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to

near 30 knots.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 3 PM CST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this

evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to one mile. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast

winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to near 7

feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20

NM.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 3 PM CST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this

evening to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35

kt expected.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM, Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one mile.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to less than one mile. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 6 PM CST this

evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60

NM.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

