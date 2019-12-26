TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
347 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.
* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.
* WHEN...Through 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most dense fog is expected to be higher
up in the bays, near foggy shores, and along upper portions of
the Houston Ship Channel. Waters closer to the Gulf and farther
from shore are expected to see less impact from fog tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
