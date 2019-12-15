TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
329 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds around 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. For the
Gale Watch, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and
seas 5 to 8 feet possible.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20
NM.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM today until 7 PM
this evening. For the Gale Watch, from Monday evening through
Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in
dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or
damaged vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds around 20 kt with gusts near 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas.
* WHEN...From 9 AM today until 7 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas will
result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON
CST MONDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds around 20 knots
with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. For the
Gale Watch, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and
seas 7 to 10 feet possible.
* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM
for the Small Craft Advisory. For the Gale Watch, this same area
in addition to Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship
Channel from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory from 9 AM today until noon Monday.
For the Gale Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in
dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or
damaged vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and seas 5
to 8 feet possible.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship
Channel out 20 NM.
* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in
dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or
damaged vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
