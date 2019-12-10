TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
309 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts from 35 to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 11 feet expected.
* WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will push through the
region Tuesday morning. Frequent gusts to gale force are
expected starting late morning and continuing into early morning
Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
