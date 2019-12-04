TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
524 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one to two miles.
* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor
and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
out 20 NM.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather