TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 2, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

306 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

...Small Craft Advisory is in Effect...

.North winds near 20 knots continue into the afternoon with seas

remaining 5 to 7 feet offshore.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...North increasing to 20 knots with gusts around 25

knots.

* SEAS...building to 5 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

