TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
302 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019
...STRONG WIND TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE OFFSHORE WATERS TUESDAY
MORNING...
.Strong south winds are expected to develop early Tuesday morning
across the offshore waters and persist through the late afternoon
hours.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...South 20 to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 9
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...South 20 to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 9
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather