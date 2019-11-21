TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

246 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

...STRONG WIND AND ELEVATED SEAS OVER THE OFFSHORE WATERS THROUGH

EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

.Moderate to strong south winds and high seas will continue over

the offshore waters early this morning, before improving by mid

morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...South 15 to 20 knots offshore.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 9 feet

offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

