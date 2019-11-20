TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

312 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

...Hazardous Marine Conditions Expected Through Thursday

Morning...

.Strong southerly winds and elevated seas are expected to develop

this afternoon due to a strengthening pressure gradient. The

combination of high pressure building over the Mississippi River

Valley and low pressure building east of the Rockies will

reinforce the south-southeasterly flow through tonight. Marine

conditions are expected to improve by Thursday afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO

3 AM CST THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from noon today to

3 AM CST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with frequent gusts up

to 30 knots.

* BAY CONDITIONS...Choppy bay waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to noon CST

Thursday.

* WINDS...South winds 15 to 20 knots with frequent gusts to

25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS... Building to 4 to 7 feet nearshore and 5 to 8 feet

offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

