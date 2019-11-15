TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

338 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

...Small Craft Advisory continues in effect...

.Strong north winds and elevated seas early this morning will be

slowly decreasing through this afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WINDS...North to northeast winds at 20 to 25 knots with higher

gusts.

* SEAS...4 to 5 feet nearshore and 7 to 9 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

