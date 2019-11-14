TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

252 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

...STRONG NORTHERLY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON...

.A cold front will move across the coastal waters this afternoon

with strong northerly winds before diminishing Friday afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST

FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to noon CST

Friday.

* WINDS...20 to 25 kts.

* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

_____

