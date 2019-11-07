TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
320 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
...STRONG OFFSHORE FLOW BEHIND COLD FRONT TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY...
.A strong cold front, over northwest Texas early this morning,
will surge south through the state today. The cold front is
expected to move into south Texas during the late afternoon and
reach the coast early this evening. A strong offshore flow will
occur behind the front early this evening through Friday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 9 AM
CST Friday.
* WINDS...North 20 to 25 knots.
* BAYS...Choppy to rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 9 AM
CST Friday.
* WINDS...North 20 to 25 knots.
* BAYS...Choppy to rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 3 PM
CST Friday.
* WINDS...North around 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas
to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 3 PM
CST Friday.
* WINDS...North around 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas
to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
CST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Friday.
* WINDS...North around 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 6 to 8 feet with occasional seas
up to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
CST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Friday.
* WINDS...North around 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 6 to 8 feet with occasional seas
up to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather