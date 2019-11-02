TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
314 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
...STRONG WINDS AND HIGHER SEAS ARE EXPECTED THROUGH THIS
EVENING...
.Moderate to strong northeasterly flow will develop over the Gulf
Waters this morning and persist through this evening. Winds will
gradually weaken early tonight. Seas will increase through the day
today, then gradually subside after midnight.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 7 AM this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Northeast around 20 knots with higher gusts.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 4 to 6 feet, with occasional seas to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
