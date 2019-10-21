TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 21, 2019
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
158 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...
Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60
NM...
At 158 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located
near Brazos A85, moving northeast at 20 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
This a strong thunderstorm will likely produce winds to around 30
knots, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine
warning may eventually be required when this storm reaches the
nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before
the storm arrives.
LAT...LON 2772 9542 2802 9558 2844 9507 2806 9485
