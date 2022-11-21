TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 20, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

TXZ035-211815-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ026-211815-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ021-211815-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ022-211815-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ023-211815-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ024-211815-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ025-211815-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ027-211815-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ028-211815-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ029-211815-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ030-211815-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ031-211815-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ032-211815-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ033-211815-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ034-211815-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ036-211815-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ037-211815-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ038-211815-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ039-211815-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ040-211815-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ041-211815-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ042-211815-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ043-211815-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ044-211815-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

408 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

