TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

TXZ035-031615-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ026-031615-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ021-031615-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ022-031615-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ023-031615-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ024-031615-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ025-031615-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ027-031615-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ028-031615-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ029-031615-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ030-031615-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ031-031615-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ032-031615-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less

humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

around 40. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ033-031615-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ034-031615-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ036-031615-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ037-031615-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ038-031615-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less

humid with highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ039-031615-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ040-031615-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ041-031615-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ042-031615-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ043-031615-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ044-031615-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

315 AM CDT Thu Nov 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

