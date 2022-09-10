TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 9, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

TXZ035-102115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ026-102115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ021-102115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ022-102115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ023-102115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ024-102115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ025-102115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ027-102115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ028-102115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ029-102115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ030-102115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ031-102115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ032-102115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ033-102115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ034-102115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ036-102115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ037-102115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ038-102115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ039-102115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ040-102115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ041-102115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ042-102115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ043-102115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ044-102115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

