TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

024 FPUS54 KLUB 010750

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

TXZ035-010900-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ026-010900-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ021-010900-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ022-010900-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ023-010900-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ024-010900-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ025-010900-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ027-010900-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ028-010900-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ029-010900-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ030-010900-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ031-010900-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ032-010900-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ033-010900-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ034-010900-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ036-010900-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ037-010900-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ038-010900-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ039-010900-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ040-010900-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ041-010900-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ042-010900-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ043-010900-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ044-010900-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

250 AM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

