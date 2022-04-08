TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much warmer with highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs around

90. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 70.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 30s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 70.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

around 90. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

252 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

