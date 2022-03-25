TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

TXZ035-252115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A slight chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy and much cooler with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ026-252115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ021-252115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Windy and

much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ022-252115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy and much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ023-252115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ024-252115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy, cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ025-252115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ027-252115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ028-252115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

around 30. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ029-252115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy, cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ030-252115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ031-252115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-252115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ033-252115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ034-252115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A slight chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ036-252115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ037-252115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ038-252115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ039-252115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows around 40.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ040-252115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A slight chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ041-252115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A slight chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ042-252115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ043-252115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ044-252115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

324 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

