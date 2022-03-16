TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

_____

171 FPUS54 KLUB 160825

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

TXZ035-162115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with

highs around 60. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, colder with lows around 30. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ026-162115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Very windy and cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ021-162115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ022-162115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. North winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows around

40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ023-162115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of rain showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ024-162115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ025-162115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ027-162115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ028-162115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in

the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ029-162115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ030-162115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, colder with lows around 30. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ031-162115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ032-162115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Very windy and cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ033-162115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of rain showers. Breezy, colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ034-162115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ036-162115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to

30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ037-162115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ038-162115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ039-162115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Blustery, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ040-162115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ041-162115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ042-162115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows around

40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ043-162115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Not

as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ044-162115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

325 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

