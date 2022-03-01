TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

TXZ035-012215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ026-012215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ021-012215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ022-012215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ023-012215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 50.

TXZ024-012215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ025-012215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ027-012215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ028-012215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ029-012215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ030-012215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ031-012215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ032-012215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

around 80. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ033-012215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ034-012215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ036-012215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ037-012215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ038-012215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ039-012215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ040-012215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ041-012215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ042-012215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ043-012215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ044-012215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

232 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

