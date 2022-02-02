TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

_____

728 FPUS54 KLUB 020926

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

TXZ035-022245-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and

snow early in the morning, then a chance of snow in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 10.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind

chills of 7 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 19. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind

chills of 1 below to 8 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of

9 below to zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 9 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of zero

to 14 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of 1 below to 23 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ026-022245-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow late in the morning. Snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Lows around 12. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chills of 5 below to 2 above zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Total snow accumulation around 3 inches. Highs around 17.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chills

of 7 below to 4 above zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 7. Wind chills of 7 below to 4 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 7 below to 14 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 1 below to

15 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of 1 below to 23 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ021-022245-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of snow and slight chance of light freezing rain

early in the morning, then snow likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 4. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to

13 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 15. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind

chills of 6 below to 16 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Wind chills

of 7 below to 17 below zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills

of 17 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. Wind chills of

7 below to 2 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of 7 below to 22 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ022-022245-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of snow and slight chance of light freezing rain

early in the morning, then snow likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to

3 inches. Lows around 5. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 12 below zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chills of 7 below to 14 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. Wind chills of

6 below to 13 below zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills

of 13 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

5 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of 6 below to 23 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ023-022245-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of light freezing rain and snow early in

the morning, then snow likely in the late morning and afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 6. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to

12 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chills of 7 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 1. Wind chills of 13 below to 2 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills

of 13 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

4 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of 4 below to 23 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ024-022245-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and snow

early in the morning, then a chance of snow late in the morning.

Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 9. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 10 below

to 4 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 18.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills

of 12 below to zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 5. Wind chills of 11 below to 8 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills

of 12 below to 15 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of

2 below to 17 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Wind chills of

2 below to 27 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ025-022245-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and snow

early in the morning, then a chance of snow late in the morning.

Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows around 11. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chills of 5 below to 3 above zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Highs around 19.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chills

of 1 below to 6 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 6. Wind chills of 7 below to 8 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 7 below to 15 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Wind chills of zero

to 16 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Wind chills of

zero to 27 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ027-022245-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of light

freezing rain early in the morning, then snow likely in the late

morning and early afternoon. Chance of snow late in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around 6. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 10 below

to zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chills of 3 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. Wind chills of

2 below to 13 below zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills

of 13 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

5 below to 11 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of 6 below to 24 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ028-022245-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of light

freezing rain early in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around 6. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 10 below

to zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 17. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind

chills of 4 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1. Wind chills of

5 below to 13 below zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 14 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

5 below to 8 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of 6 below to 23 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ029-022245-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and snow

early in the morning, then a chance of snow late in the morning.

Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 7. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to

11 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 17. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind

chills of 5 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2. Wind chills of

4 below to 12 below zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills

of 12 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

3 below to 12 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of 3 below to 23 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ030-022245-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and

snow early in the morning, then a chance of snow late in the

morning. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 8. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chills of 10 below

to 1 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 17. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind

chills of 4 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 3. Wind chills of 10 below to 4 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills

of 10 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

2 below to 14 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of 2 below to 25 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ031-022245-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow

early in the morning, then snow likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Lows around 11. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to 3 above zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Highs

around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

Wind chills of 1 below to 9 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 7. Wind chills of 9 below to 7 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 9 below to 14 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

1 below to 10 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of 1 below to 27 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ032-022245-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely late in the morning. Snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Lows around 13. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 3 above zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs

around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

Wind chills of 5 below to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 8. Wind chills of 6 below to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills

of 6 below to 14 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of zero

to 14 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ033-022245-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of light

freezing rain early in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

late morning and afternoon. Near steady temperature around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around 7. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 8 below

to 3 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chills of 2 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2. Wind chills of

3 below to 10 below zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 10 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

2 below to 12 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of 2 below to 24 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ034-022245-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow, slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain early in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around 9.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind

chills of 7 below to 3 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 19. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind

chills of 2 below to 10 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chills of

2 below to 10 below zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 11 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

2 below to 14 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of 2 below to 24 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ036-022245-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and

snow early in the morning, then a chance of snow late in the

morning. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 10. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 7 below

to 4 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 18. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind

chills of 1 below to 10 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 6. Wind chills of 9 below to 7 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills

of 9 below to 14 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of zero

to 15 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills

of zero to 24 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ037-022245-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and

light sleet in the morning. Snow likely through the day. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 11. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to

3 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 19.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills

of 9 below to zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 7. Wind chills of 9 below to 8 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills

of 9 below to 14 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Wind chills of

1 below to 14 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills

of zero to 24 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ038-022245-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, light sleet likely, slight chance of rain and

light freezing rain in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 13.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills

of 3 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 20.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills

of 5 below to 7 above zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 6 below to 7 above

zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills

of 6 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

1 below to 12 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind

chills of 2 below to 24 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ039-022245-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow early in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the late morning and afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows around 9. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 6 below

to 6 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chills of 8 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of

8 below to zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 8 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills

of zero to 24 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ040-022245-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow, rain and light freezing

rain early in the morning, then a chance of snow in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 10.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind

chills of 5 below to 6 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chills of 7 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of

8 below to zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 8 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of zero to 23 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ041-022245-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THURSDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow, slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 11. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to

5 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Wind chills of 6 below to zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chills of

7 below to zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills

of 8 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills

of zero to 23 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ042-022245-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Light sleet likely, slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning. Snow likely through the day. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total

snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches. Lows around 13. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 3 below

to 7 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Wind chills of 5 below to 10 above zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 8. Wind chills of 7 below to 10 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 7 below to 15 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ043-022245-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, light sleet likely, slight chance of rain and

light freezing rain in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to

5 inches. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 7 above zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Wind chills of 5 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 6. Wind chills of 6 below to 9 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills

of 6 below to 14 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

2 below to 13 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills

of 2 below to 23 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ044-022245-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

326 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Light sleet likely, slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Lows around 13. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to

7 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Wind chills of 4 below to 9 above zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 6 below to 9 above

zero.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills

of 7 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

3 below to 10 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills

of 3 below to 23 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather