TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022 _____ 947 FPUS54 KLUB 160844 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 TXZ035-162215- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ026-162215- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ021-162215- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 46 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 1 below to 8 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills of 1 below to 24 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ022-162215- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 42 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of zero to 9 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills of zero to 23 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ023-162215- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of zero to 42 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow and rain. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Wind chills of zero to 9 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills of zero to 21 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ024-162215- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Wind chills of zero to 14 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ025-162215- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ027-162215- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 41 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of zero to 9 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills of zero to 25 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ028-162215- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 43 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of zero to 9 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills of zero to 23 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ029-162215- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of zero to 10 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills of zero to 22 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ030-162215- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of zero to 15 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ031-162215- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ032-162215- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ033-162215- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ034-162215- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ036-162215- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ037-162215- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ038-162215- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ039-162215- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ040-162215- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ041-162215- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ042-162215- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ043-162215- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ044-162215- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 244 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$