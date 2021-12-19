TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 18, 2021

589 FPUS54 KLUB 190859

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

TXZ035-192215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ026-192215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ021-192215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ022-192215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ023-192215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ024-192215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ025-192215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ027-192215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ028-192215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ029-192215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ030-192215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ031-192215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ032-192215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ033-192215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ034-192215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ036-192215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ037-192215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ038-192215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ039-192215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ040-192215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ041-192215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ042-192215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ043-192215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ044-192215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

259 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

