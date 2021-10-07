TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 6, 2021

061 FPUS54 KLUB 070739

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

TXZ035-072115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ026-072115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ021-072115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ022-072115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ023-072115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ024-072115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ025-072115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ027-072115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ028-072115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ029-072115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ030-072115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ031-072115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ032-072115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ033-072115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ034-072115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ036-072115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ037-072115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ038-072115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ039-072115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ040-072115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ041-072115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ042-072115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ043-072115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ044-072115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

239 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

