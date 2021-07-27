TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

TXZ035-272115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ026-272115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ021-272115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ022-272115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ023-272115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ024-272115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ025-272115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ027-272115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ028-272115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ029-272115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ030-272115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ031-272115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ032-272115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ033-272115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ034-272115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ036-272115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ037-272115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ038-272115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ039-272115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ040-272115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ041-272115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ042-272115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ043-272115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ044-272115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

316 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

