TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021

010 FPUS54 KLUB 240742

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

TXZ035-242115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ026-242115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible late

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ021-242115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-242115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ023-242115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ024-242115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ025-242115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ027-242115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-242115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ029-242115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-242115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-242115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ032-242115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible late

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ033-242115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-242115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-242115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ037-242115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-242115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible late

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ039-242115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-242115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-242115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ042-242115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-242115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-242115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

242 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

