TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 18, 2021

_____

816 FPUS54 KLUB 190746

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

TXZ035-192130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ026-192130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ021-192130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to north 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

55 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ022-192130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

50 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ023-192130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ024-192130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ025-192130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ027-192130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to

30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late evening and

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-192130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to

30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late evening and

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-192130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ030-192130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ031-192130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 15 mph shifting

to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ032-192130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ033-192130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late evening and

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph shifting

to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ034-192130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-192130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ037-192130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ038-192130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ039-192130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ040-192130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph shifting

to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ041-192130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph shifting

to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-192130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph shifting

to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ043-192130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ044-192130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

246 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

