Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ026-052115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ021-052115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ022-052115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ023-052115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ024-052115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ025-052115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ027-052115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ028-052115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ029-052115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ030-052115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph early in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ031-052115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ032-052115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ033-052115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ034-052115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ036-052115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ037-052115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ038-052115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

25 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ039-052115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ040-052115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ041-052115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ042-052115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ043-052115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ044-052115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

324 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

