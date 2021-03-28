TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 27, 2021

719 FPUS54 KLUB 280822

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

TXZ035-282200-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ026-282200-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ021-282200-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ022-282200-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ023-282200-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ024-282200-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ025-282200-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ027-282200-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ028-282200-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ029-282200-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ030-282200-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ031-282200-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ032-282200-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ033-282200-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ034-282200-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ036-282200-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ037-282200-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ038-282200-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ039-282200-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ040-282200-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ041-282200-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ042-282200-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ043-282200-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ044-282200-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

