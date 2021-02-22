TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021

_____

398 FPUS54 KLUB 220918

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

TXZ035-222215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ026-222215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ021-222215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-222215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ023-222215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ024-222215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ025-222215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ027-222215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ028-222215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ029-222215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ030-222215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ031-222215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ032-222215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ033-222215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ034-222215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ036-222215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ037-222215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight

chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ038-222215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight

chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ039-222215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ040-222215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-222215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-222215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Colder. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ043-222215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ044-222215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

318 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather