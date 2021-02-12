TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

TXZ035-122230-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 11 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Slight

chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 13. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 11 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around 12. Chance of snow

90 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 13 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Lows around 4 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 9 below to 17 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. Wind

chills of 10 below to 19 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2. Wind chills of

12 below to 3 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 11 below to 8 above

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 12.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 30. Wind chills of 1 below to 7 above zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 2 below to 5 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of 3 below

to 16 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ026-122230-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 11 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening.

Patchy light freezing drizzle through the night. Chance of

flurries after midnight. Lows around 11. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of 2 below to 11 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 4 above zero in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 4 below to 3 above

zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

around 10. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to

11 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Lows around 3 below. Chance of snow

80 percent. Wind chills of 7 below to 18 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 8. Wind chills

of 13 below to 20 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chills of 13 below to 18 below

zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 18. Wind chills of 7 below to 17 below zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 4 below to 7 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of 5 below to 2 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 6 below to 2 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chills of 5 below to 13 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ021-122230-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Wind chills of 3 below to 14 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening.

Patchy light freezing drizzle and slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 11. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chills of

2 below to 3 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 8 above zero in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 5. Wind chills of 9 below to 1 above zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Colder, snow. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature around 6. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind

chills of 6 below to 16 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows around 9 below. Wind chills of 12 below to 23 below

zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Wind

chills of 14 below to 24 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 3. Wind

chills of 12 below to zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of 8 below

to 16 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10. Wind chills of zero to 12 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 3 below to 8 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

3 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chills of 3 below

to 17 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ022-122230-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Wind chills of 6 below to 14 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening.

Slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 10. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chills of

1 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 4 above zero in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 5. Wind chills of 1 below to 8 below zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Colder, snow. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around

9. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chills of 7 below to

17 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Lows around 8 below. Chance

of snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 11 below to 22 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. Wind

chills of 14 below to 24 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 1. Wind chills of

15 below to zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of 13 below

to 11 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 9. Wind chills of 2 below to 9 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 4 below to 5 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 4 below to 2 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

4 below to 14 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ023-122230-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 11 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening.

Slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 8. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chills of

5 below to 1 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 5. Wind chills of 2 below to 10 below zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Colder, snow. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around

9. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to

15 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Lows around 8 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 11 below to 22 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. Wind

chills of 15 below to 24 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Wind chills

of 1 below to 18 below zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 14 below to 5 above

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 8. Wind chills of 4 below to 4 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 6 below to 3 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 4 below to 1 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

5 below to 13 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ024-122230-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 19. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 10 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Slight

chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 10. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 9 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 10 below to 9 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around 10.

Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to

17 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Lows around 6 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to 20 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10. Wind

chills of 11 below to 21 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Wind chills

of 10 below to 17 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 16 below to zero in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 8. Wind chills of 5 below to 5 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 5 below to 5 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 4 below to 5 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

4 below to 14 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ025-122230-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 20.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 11 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Patchy

light freezing drizzle through the night. Chance of flurries

after midnight. Lows around 11. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chills of 1 below to 11 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 11 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 above

zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around 12.

Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to 13 below

zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder.

Lows around 3 below. Wind chills of 6 below to 17 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 9. Wind chills

of 11 below to 19 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 4 below. Wind chills of 12 below to 17 below

zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs around 20. Wind chills of 4 below to 17 below zero in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 3 below to 10 above

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 4 below to 4 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 4 below to 3 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

4 below to 14 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ027-122230-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 13 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening.

Slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 13. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chills of zero

to 12 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 9 above zero in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 6 below to 2 above zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Colder, snow. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature around 9. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of

3 below to 13 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows around 7 below. Wind chills of 9 below to 21 below

zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. Wind

chills of 11 below to 21 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 5. Wind chills of 11 below to

2 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of 6 below

to 18 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 12.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of 1 below to 10 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 3 below to 7 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of 3 below

to 17 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ028-122230-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 12 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening.

Slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 12. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chills of

1 below to 11 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 6 above zero in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 7 below to 2 above zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Colder, snow. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around

11. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to 15 below

zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Lows around 7 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 8 below to 21 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Wind

chills of 11 below to 21 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2. Wind chills of

14 below to 2 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

10 below to 13 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10. Wind chills of 1 below to 13 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 3 below to 7 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 3 below to 4 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

4 below to 15 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ029-122230-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 11 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Slight

chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 10. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to 11 above

zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 4 above zero in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 9 below to 1 above zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Colder, snow. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around

11. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 5 below to 15 below

zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Lows around 7 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 10 below to 20 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. Wind

chills of 13 below to 21 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero. Wind chills of

15 below to 2 above zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 13 below to 7 above

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 9. Wind chills of 4 below to 9 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 5 below to 4 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 4 below to 2 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of 5 below

to 13 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ030-122230-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 19. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 7 below to 9 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Slight

chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 9. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 9 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 10 below to zero after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around 10.

Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 5 below to 15 below

zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Lows around 6 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 11 below to 21 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. Wind

chills of 13 below to 22 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Wind chills

of 12 below to 17 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of 15 below to 1 above

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 8. Wind chills of 6 below to 5 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 6 below to 2 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 5 below to 1 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

5 below to 13 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ031-122230-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 20.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 11 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Slight

chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 12. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 11 above

zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 12 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 6 below to 11 above

zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around 12.

Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to 15 below

zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Lows around 3 below. Chance of snow

80 percent. Wind chills of 8 below to 20 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 9. Wind chills

of 11 below to 21 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Wind chills

of 10 below to 15 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 15 below to zero in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 4 below to 5 above zero after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 4 below to 4 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 3 below to 3 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

2 below to 15 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ032-122230-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 11 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Patchy

light freezing drizzle through the night. Chance of flurries

after midnight. Lows around 13. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 4 above zero in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 2 below to

11 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 11.

Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 10 below to zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Lows around 1 below. Chance of snow

80 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to 15 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 9. Wind chills

of 12 below to 17 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 4 below. Wind chills of 1 below to 16 below

zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs around 20. Wind chills of 3 below to 16 below zero in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 2 below to 10 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of 3 below to 3 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 4 below to 3 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

4 below to 14 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ033-122230-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of zero to 7 above zero

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Slight

chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 14. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of zero to 14 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 5 below to 1 above zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around 13. Chance

of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 10 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Lows around 6 below. Chance

of snow 60 percent. Wind chills of 8 below to 19 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. Wind

chills of 11 below to 19 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 10 below to

3 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of 6 below

to 19 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 2 below to 5 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of 2 below

to 19 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ034-122230-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 11 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Slight

chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 13. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of zero to 13 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 5 below to 2 above zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around 13. Chance

of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 11 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Lows around 5 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 8 below to 17 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. Wind

chills of 11 below to 18 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chills of

10 below to 3 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of 8 below

to 14 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 12.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of zero to 8 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 2 below to 5 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of 2 below

to 16 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ036-122230-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 20. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 11 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Slight

chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 12. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 11 above

zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 7 below to 10 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around 12. Chance of snow

90 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 14 below zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder.

Lows around 4 below. Wind chills of 9 below to 20 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. Wind

chills of 10 below to 21 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero. Wind chills of

9 below to 16 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 14 below to 4 above

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 3 below to 9 above

zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 5 below to 5 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 3 below to 3 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

3 below to 15 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ037-122230-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 20.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 11 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Slight

chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 13. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 11 above

zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 11 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 6 below to 10 above

zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around 13. Chance of snow

90 percent. Wind chills of 15 below to zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Lows around 2 below. Chance of snow

80 percent. Wind chills of 7 below to 20 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. Wind

chills of 11 below to 21 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Wind chills

of 7 below to 15 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of 14 below to 2 above

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 4 below to 15 above

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of 6 below to 4 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 3 below to 3 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

3 below to 15 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ038-122230-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 13 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Patchy

light freezing drizzle through the night. Chance of flurries

after midnight. Lows around 15. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of zero to 13 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 1 below to

13 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around 15. Chance of snow

90 percent. Wind chills of 9 below to 2 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Lows near zero. Chance of snow

80 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 16 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. Wind

chills of 12 below to 17 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Wind chills of 14 below to 2 above

zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills of 14 below to zero in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold. Lows around 12. Wind chills of zero to 15 above

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of 2 below to 4 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

2 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chills of 3 below to 15 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ039-122230-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Slight

chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 3 below to 4 above zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around 15. Chance

of snow 90 percent. Wind chills of 8 below to 2 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Lows around 3 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 16 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. Wind

chills of 8 below to 17 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 6 below to

4 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Not as cold. Highs around 40. Wind chills of 3 below to

19 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Wind chills of zero to 8 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of zero to

20 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ040-122230-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Slight

chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 3 below to 11 above

zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around 15. Chance of snow

90 percent. Wind chills of 10 below to 1 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Lows around 3 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to 16 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. Wind

chills of 9 below to 17 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chills of 9 below to 3 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of 7 below

to 14 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Wind chills of 1 below to 6 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of 1 below

to 17 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ041-122230-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 20. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 9 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Slight

chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 17. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chills of zero to 10 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 2 below to 10 above

zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around 14. Chance of snow

90 percent. Wind chills of 11 below to zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Lows around 3 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 7 below to 16 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. Wind

chills of 9 below to 18 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chills of

6 below to 11 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of

10 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold. Lows around 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 30. Wind chills of zero to 7 above zero in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Wind chills of zero to 5 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chills of 1 below

to 18 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ042-122230-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 20.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 11 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Slight

chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 15. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chills of zero to 11 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 2 below to 11 above

zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulations. Highs around 14. Chance of snow

80 percent. Wind chills of 11 below to 1 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Lows around 1 below. Chance of snow

80 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to 17 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. Wind

chills of 8 below to 18 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 1. Wind chills of

6 below to 11 below zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of 10 below to 8 above

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold. Lows around 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of zero to 8 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

1 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

1 below to 17 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ043-122230-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 20.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 11 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Slight

chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening,

then a chance of flurries and patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 15. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of zero to 12 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 1 below to

12 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 15. Chance of

snow 80 percent. Wind chills of 8 below to 3 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Lows around 1 below. Chance of snow

80 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 16 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. Wind

chills of 10 below to 16 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Wind chills of 12 below to 3 above

zero in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 10 below to 6 above zero in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold. Lows around 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 1 below to 7 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

2 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chills of 3 below to 16 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ044-122230-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

316 AM CST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of zero to 13 above

zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Patchy

light freezing drizzle through the night. Chance of flurries

after midnight. Near steady temperature around 18. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Lows around 13. Wind chills of 1 below to

12 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature around 14. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of

5 below to 4 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder. Lows near zero. Chance of snow

80 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to 14 below zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. Wind

chills of 10 below to 16 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. Wind chills of

11 below to 4 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 9 below to 5 above

zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold. Lows around 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

2 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

3 below to 16 above zero in the morning.

$$

