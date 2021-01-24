TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 23, 2021 _____ 669 FPUS54 KLUB 241022 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 TXZ035-242300- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorm likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ026-242300- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ021-242300- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ022-242300- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ023-242300- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Areas of drizzle late in the morning. Slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ024-242300- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then becoming cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Areas of drizzle late in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ025-242300- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then becoming cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Areas of drizzle late in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ027-242300- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Areas of drizzle late in the morning. Slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ028-242300- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Areas of drizzle late in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ029-242300- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Areas of drizzle late in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ030-242300- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ031-242300- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ032-242300- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ033-242300- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Areas of drizzle late in the morning. Slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ034-242300- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Areas of drizzle late in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ036-242300- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ037-242300- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ038-242300- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ039-242300- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Areas of drizzle late in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ040-242300- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Areas of drizzle late in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ041-242300- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ042-242300- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ043-242300- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ044-242300- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 422 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. 