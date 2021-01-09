TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 8, 2021 _____ 914 FPUS54 KLUB 090930 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 TXZ035-092215- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ026-092215- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ021-092215- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 15. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. Wind chills of zero to 8 above zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills of zero to 25 above zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ022-092215- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 16. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ023-092215- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 17. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ024-092215- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 7 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ025-092215- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ027-092215- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 15. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ028-092215- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ029-092215- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 16. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ030-092215- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ031-092215- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ032-092215- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ033-092215- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 14. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ034-092215- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ036-092215- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 19. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ037-092215- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ038-092215- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ039-092215- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ040-092215- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 16. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ041-092215- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 9 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ042-092215- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ043-092215- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Colder. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ044-092215- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 330 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Colder. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$